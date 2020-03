Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, March 20, to discuss the president’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget request for the directorate and other updates.

