Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:24 Hits: 3

Astronauts aboard the Apollo 13 spacecraft had survived an explosion and reduced oxygen before their next tricky venture, on April 14, 1970: a 25-minute pass by the far side of the moon, out of communication with Earth.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-apollo13-around-the-moon-4k-video.html