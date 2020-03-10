The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

See the zodiacal light

Category: Space Hits: 4

At top: Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras, New Mexico, caught the zodiacal light after sunset as early as January 27, 2019.

The moonless evenings around the spring equinox are best for viewing the zodiacal light after sunset. Now that the moon has left the early evening sky, the next several weeks present an excellent time for those in the Northern Hemisphere to view this mysterious light, which looks like a hazy pyramid extending up from the western horizon, when all traces of twilight have let the evening sky. You’ll want a rural location, as full darkness falls. About 80 to 120 minutes after sunset should be about right.

Southern Hemisphere? It’s your best time of year to see the zodiacal light in the morning, in the east just before dawn. A bright moon is up before dawn right now. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, consider waiting until March 23 or so – when the moon has waned to a thin crescent or left the morning sky entirely – to look for the zodiacal light before dawn.

This observation is not for city dwellers. But if you find yourself beneath a dark country sky – or perhaps driving along a country road when the time is right – look for this eerie light.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Zodiacal light over Montana in February 2019. Image via John Ashley.

The zodiacal light is caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles that orbit the sun within the inner solar system.

People at mid-northern latitudes can see the zodiacal light after dusk at present because the ecliptic – the approximate plane of the solar system – is nearly perpendicular to the horizon on March/April evenings.

At this time of year, evening watchers see the zodiacal light jutting upward from the western horizon and toward the constellation Taurus the Bull. Taurus can be identified by its two most prominent signposts, the star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster.

So for the elusive zodiacal light – pointing upwards into Taurus – look in the western sky, as dusk gives way to nightfall (about 80 to 120 minutes after sunset) these next few weeks.

Bottom line: The zodiacal light is a pyramid-shaped light. It’s west after true darkness falls for the Northern Hemisphere (east before dawn for the Southern Hemisphere) around the March equinox.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order today from the EarthSky store

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/Rciu3eSW6Es/look-for-the-zodiacal-light-in-the-west-after-sunset

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version