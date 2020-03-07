10 tips to ease into Daylight Saving Time

Articles

This Sunday (March 8, 2020) at 2 a.m., clocks in most U.S. states will be turned forward one hour. Daylight saving time begins!

The memory tool for your clocks is spring forward. Easy to do with clocks. Less easy – for many – with our own bodies. We hear that the number of car crashes increases with the start of daylight saving time (DST). More people have heart attacks. Many report feeling groggy or off kilter in the week following. Here’s a collection of tips that might help.

1. Set your alarm for 30 minutes earlier Sunday.

2. Eat some good breakfasts this week!

3. Get some sunlight.

4. Keep up your exercise schedule.

5. Drink extra water, and limit caffeine, alcohol and sugar.

6. Manage your stress with whatever stress-busting techniques work for you.

7. Go to sleep a few minutes earlier.

8. Sleep in complete darkness, in a not-too-warm room.

9. Get up at your usual time, no matter what the sunrise is doing.

10. Don’t think in terms of what time it is really. As your alarm goes off at 6 a.m. Monday morning, try not to think … it’s really only 5 a.m. Good luck!

Bottom line: Daylight saving time in the U.S. begins March 8, 2020. How to survive the time change.

