Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 11:45 Hits: 1

In episode 7 of "Star Trek: Picard, "Jean-Luc escapes the Borg cube and visits the beautiful planet of Nepenthe, where his dear friends and former Starfleet colleagues Deanna Troi and Will Riker have made their home.

Read more https://www.space.com/star-trek-picard-episode-7-review.html