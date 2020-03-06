Articles

Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

Video: 00:03:13

In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission takes us over part of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

See also Canadian Arctic Archipelago to download the image.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/03/Earth_from_Space_Canadian_Arctic_Archipelago