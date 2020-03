Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

Known for its wide swathes of rippling, textured, gently sloping dunes, the Terra Sabaea region on Mars is home to many fascinating geological features – including the prominent Moreux crater, the star of a new image from ESA’s Mars Express.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Mars_Express/The_dark_dunes_of_Mars_Moreux_crater