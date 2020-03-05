The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bartolomeo heading for space to join Columbus

Europe’s external commercial experiment-hosting facility is headed for the International Space Station on Saturday morning, hitching a ride on the SpaceX Dragon 20 cargo vessel. Named after Christopher Columbus’ younger brother, Bartolomeo will provide room for experiments from commercial and institutional organisations that want to capitalise on access to space as well as experiments from ESA, NASA and more.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Bartolomeo_heading_for_space_to_join_Columbus

