Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

On Thursday (March 5), NASA will reveal the official name of its next Red Planet rover, a life-hunting robot that currently goes by the bland moniker "Mars 2020." You can watch the unveiling live here at Space.com at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT).

