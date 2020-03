Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 17:15 Hits: 1

The 3D-printed thrust chamber assembly of the methane-fuelled M10 rocket engine has passed its first series of hot firing tests. The M10 engine will power the upper stage of future Vega evolutions from 2025.

