Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

NASA’s Orion spacecraft, a critical part of the agency’s Artemis I mission, has completed its three-month test campaign at NASA’s Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio, where it was subjected to the extreme temperatures and electromagnetic environment it will experience in its upcoming test mission to the Moon.

