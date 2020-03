Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 01:02 Hits: 3

Spaceflight startup Astra scrubbed a planned orbital launch attempt of its Rocket 3.0 on Monday (March 2), meaning the company will not win the $12 million DARPA Launch Challenge.

Read more https://www.space.com/astra-darpa-launch-challenge-failure.html