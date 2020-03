Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

For the first time in more than four years, NASA began accepting applications Monday for future astronauts. Aspiring Moon to Mars explorers have until 11:59 p.m. EDT Tuesday, March 31, to apply.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/beanastronaut-nasa-seeks-applicants-to-explore-moon-mars