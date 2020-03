Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 17:33 Hits: 5

Two astronomers discovered a temporary mini-moon captured by Earth — but it's about to win its freedom.

The post Earth Has A Mini-Moon — But Not for Long! appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/earths-mini-moon/