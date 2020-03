Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:00 Hits: 3

Astronomers have pondered for years why our galaxy, the Milky Way, is warped. Data from ESA’s star-mapping satellite Gaia suggest the distortion might be caused by an ongoing collision with another, smaller, galaxy, which sends ripples through the galactic disc like a rock thrown into water.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Gaia/Milky_Way_s_warp_caused_by_galactic_collision_Gaia_suggests