Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

After Boeing's CST-100 Starliner failed to reach the International Space Station in an uncrewed test flight in December, NASA has raised some serious questions about the company's ability to safely launch astronauts into space.

Read more https://www.space.com/boeing-defends-starliner-spacecraft-ground-testing.html