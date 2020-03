Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 16:19 Hits: 5

The New Horizons team wants you to help measure the distance to two stars, yielding the longest-ever baseline measurement of a key cosmic yardstick.

The post New Horizons Recruits Amateurs to Sight Stars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/new-horizons-recruits-amateurs/