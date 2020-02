Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

NASA has selected a new space-based instrument as an innovative and cost-effective approach to maintaining the 40-year data record of the balance between the solar radiation entering Earth’s atmosphere and the amount absorbed, reflected, and emitted.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-new-instrument-to-continue-key-climate-record