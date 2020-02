Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 17:15 Hits: 1

The Pleiades are actually a star cluster of thousands of stars enshrouded in dust and gas, and they're easy to find if you know where to look.

The post Meet the Pleiades, the Seven Sisters appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/meet-the-pleiades-the-seven-sisters/