Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:27 Hits: 0

Permafrost plays an important role in the global climate and is also one of the components of the Earth system that is most sensitive to global warming. Maps, produced by ESA’s Climate Change Initiative, are providing new insights into thawing permafrost in the Arctic.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Picturing_permafrost_in_the_Arctic