Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 16:10 Hits: 6

Tesla's futuristic Cybertruck is now a Hot Wheels toy. And it comes complete with a "cracked window sticker," so you can relive some of the vehicle's wildest moments.

Read more https://www.space.com/hot-wheels-cybertruck-rc-toys-coming-in-2020.html