Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 09:52 Hits: 1

Venus is the big bright "Evening Star" shining in the west during and after dusk. To its right or lower right as the stars come out is the Great Square of Pegasus, sinking down on one corner.

The post This Week’s Sky at a Glance, February 21 – 29 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://www.skyandtelescope.com/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-21-29/