Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

NASA is offering media a glimpse of astronaut training at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 25, before the application process opens March 2 for the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/explorers-wanted-media-invited-to-experience-artemis-astronaut-training