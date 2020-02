Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

A star of about eight percent the Sun’s mass has been caught emitting an enormous ‘super flare’ of X-rays – a dramatic high-energy eruption that poses a fundamental problem for astronomers, who did not think it possible on stars that small.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/XMM-Newton_reveals_giant_flare_from_a_tiny_star