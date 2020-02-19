ESA Start-up Competition seeks Europe’s brightest innovation stars

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 15:45 Hits: 1

ESA is calling on ambitious start-ups to join the new ESA Start-up Competition. This opportunity is open to entrepreneurs in all ESA Member States that are developing innovative services and/or products using space technology. The winners will be offered tailor-made ESA technical and business support in the development of their start-ups, within a mentoring programme.

