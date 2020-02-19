The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

ESA Start-up Competition seeks Europe’s brightest innovation stars

Category: Space Hits: 1

ESA is calling on ambitious start-ups to join the new ESA Start-up Competition. This opportunity is open to entrepreneurs in all ESA Member States that are developing innovative services and/or products using space technology. The winners will be offered tailor-made ESA technical and business support in the development of their start-ups, within a mentoring programme. 

Read more http://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/ESA_Start-up_Competition_seeks_Europe_s_brightest_innovation_stars

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version