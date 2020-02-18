Articles

Tuesday, 18 February 2020

The U.S. Cygnus cargo craft from Northrop Grumman was about 12 meters away from the station when the Canadarm2 robotic arm captured it.

At 4:05 a.m. EST, NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan grappled Cygnus and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir acted as a backup. After capture, the spacecraft will be installed on the Unity module’s Earth-facing port.

The station was flying over southeastern Russia when it was captured.

NASA Television coverage of installation will begin at 6:00 a.m. Cygnus will remain at the orbiting laboratory for a three-month stay before it disposes of several thousand pounds of trash through its fiery reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/02/18/robotic-arm-reaches-out-and-captures-cygnus-cargo-craft/