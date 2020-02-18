Photos: When the moon hid Mars

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico tried to capture the moment the moon passed in front of Mars, but clouds got in his way. He wrote: “Trying to capture the Mars occultation. This was as far as I could go. After that moment, the moon and Mars were completely covered by clouds. Could not see the exact moment when the occultation occurred.” Beautiful shot, though, Raul! Thank you. Raul’s has a slightly earlier photo of the near-occultation, with Mars slightly farther from the moon but more clearly visible, here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | For those in the mountain states of the U.S., it wasn’t possible to see Mars at the moment it went behind the moon (the moon and Mars had not risen yet). But many caught the moment Mars came out from behind the moon’s darkened limb. Geraint Smith in San Cristobal, New Mexico captured this scene as Mars crept out from behind the moon and through the clouds. Thank you, Geraint!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mars – as it came out from behind the moon – as captured in Tucson, Arizona on February 18, 2020 by Eliot Herman. Eliot used a Questar telescope and a Nikon D850 to capture the scene at 5:40 a.m. Mountain Time. Thanks, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Aberta, Canada wrote on February 18, 2020: “Mars was peeking out from behind the moon mere moments after this morning’s lunar occultation of Mars. I encountered a lot of atmospheric turbulence this morning so the view was a little warbly, but it was still a neat event to see.” Thank you, Joel!
Steve Pauken in Bisbee, Arizona caught the instant before the moon slid in front of Mars.
And Steve Pauken caught the instant after Mars emerged from behind the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. Photographer Eliot Herman said: “Mars and Moon post-occultation fading in the breaking Tucson AZ dawn. Mars was still visible glowing red as dawn was breaking which made for a beautiful view.”
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of the February 18, 2020 occultation of Mars by the moon.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015