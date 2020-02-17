The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana

Video: 00:08:18

Europe's Spaceport lies northeast of South America in French Guiana, an overseas department of France. This location near the equator enables the Ariane, Soyuz and Vega launch vehicles operated at the Spaceport to complete a wide range of missions to any orbit for clients from around the globe.

The Spaceport comes under the responsibility of the French space agency CNES while infrastructures are funded by the European Space Agency.

ESA owns the launcher and satellite preparation buildings, launch operation facilities and a plant for making solid propellant and integrating solid rocket motors.

ESA also finances new facilities, such as launch complexes and industrial production facilities for new launchers such as Vega-C and Ariane 6.

