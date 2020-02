Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 20:11 Hits: 1

NASA has selected Rocket Lab of Huntington Beach, California, to provide launch services for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) CubeSat.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-contract-to-launch-cubesat-to-moon-from-virginia