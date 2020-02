Articles

If it’s clear on the morning of Tuesday February 18th, you could see Mars wink out as the Moon passes in front of the Red Planet. You’ll have to get up before or at sunrise to witness the event, but if skies are clear in your location, it will be well worth it.

