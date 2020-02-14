The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earth from space: Bolivian highland heart

For Valentine's Day, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 image, capturing a beautiful heart-shaped geographical formation in the dramatic landscape of the southern highlands of Bolivia.

See also Bolivian highland heart to download the image.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/02/Earth_from_space_Bolivian_highland_heart

