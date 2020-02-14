Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Video: 00:00:00

For Valentine's Day, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 image, capturing a beautiful heart-shaped geographical formation in the dramatic landscape of the southern highlands of Bolivia.

See also Bolivian highland heart to download the image.

For Valentine's Day, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 image, capturing a beautiful heart-shaped geographical formation in the dramatic landscape of the southern highlands of Bolivia.

See also Bolivian highland heart to download the image.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/02/Earth_from_space_Bolivian_highland_heart