Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Northrop Grumman is now aiming for a Valentine's Day launch for its next Cygnus cargo ship filled with NASA supplies for the International Space Station. Liftoff is Feb. 14 at 3:43 p.m. EST (2043 GMT).

