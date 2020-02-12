Articles

NAME AACK Nebula ADDRESS Culture House ''Xheladin Kurtaj''St. Ismail RakaKacanikKosovo 71000 CONTACT Aulona Caka EMAIL This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. PHONE +38343713744 NUMBER OF MEMBERS 15 DESCRIPTION AACK Nebula is an astronomy club, dealing with astronomy outreach in the city of Kacanik. Founded on October 5 2019, we have 15 members so far.

