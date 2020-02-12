Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

Video: 00:02:27

Earth’s magnetic field protects life on Earth from the intense radiation and titanic amounts of energetic material our Sun blasts in every direction. However, astronauts and satellites in space, future explorers travelling to the Moon and Mars, and infrastructure on Earth such as power grids and communication systems remain vulnerable to these violent outbursts.

For this reason, ESA is planning to send a satellite to monitor the ‘side’ of our Sun, from a gravitationally stable position known as the fifth Lagrange point. From here, the Lagrange satellite will detect potentially hazardous solar events before they come into view from Earth, giving us advance knowledge of their speed, direction and chance of impact.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/02/Lagrange_mission_to_provide_solar_warning