Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 08:44 Hits: 1

After Solar Orbiter, ESA’s next mission observing the Sun will not be one spacecraft but two: the double satellites making up Proba-3 will fly in formation to cast an artificial solar eclipse, opening up the clearest view yet of the Sun’s faint atmosphere – probing the mysteries of its million degree heat and magnetic eruptions.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/ESA_s_next_Sun_mission_will_be_shadow-casting_pair