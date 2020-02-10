The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Qarman CubeSat: falling into a fireball

UPDATE: Qarman deployment has been postponed to the week of 17 February

ESA’s latest mission will enter the vacuum of space not aboard a rocket but by being released from the International Space Station. The first task of the shoebox-sized Qarman CubeSat is simply to fall. While typical space missions resist orbital decay, Qarman will drift down month by month until it reenters the atmosphere, at which point it will gather a wealth of data on the fiery physics of reentry.

