Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 23:15 Hits: 5

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket with a Cygnus resupply spacecraft Sunday February 2, 2020 after a scrubbed launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Credit: NASA TV

Northrop Grumman’s launch attempt of the NG CRS-13 cargo mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed due to off-nominal data from ground support equipment. The launch team is assessing the situation. NASA’s Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston has informed the space station crew that Northrop Grumman will assess a launch attempt on Monday, however the weather forecast is not favorable. NASA and Northrop Grumman will provide additional information on NASA’s homepage as it becomes available.

Follow launch activities at the launch blog and @NASA_Wallops and learn more about space station activities by following @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/02/09/u-s-cygnus-cargo-craft-launch-scrubbed/