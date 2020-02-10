Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 05:40 Hits: 4

Video: 00:00:00

Watch a replay of the launch of Solar Orbiter, ESA’s new Sun-exploring spacecraft, which will look at our parent star from a completely new perspective. The satellite was lofted to space by the US Atlas V 411 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 10 February 2020.

Solar Orbiter is an ESA-led mission with strong NASA participation. The spacecraft will perform unprecedented close-up observations of the Sun from high-latitudes, providing the first images of the uncharted polar regions of the Sun.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/02/Solar_Orbiter_launch_replay