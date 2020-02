Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 17:46 Hits: 0

NASA astronaut Christina Koch will participate in a postflight news conference at 3:30 p.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 12, from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/media-invited-to-speak-with-record-breaking-nasa-astronaut-christina-koch