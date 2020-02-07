Category: Space Hits: 0
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station plan to install a high-speed radio link to enable almost real-time connections with Earth.
The upgrade to the ESA Columbus laboratory will relay data from experiments on the Station back to Earth almost instantaneously.
The fridge-sized device will fly to the Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s 12th Cygnus supply ship on 9 February.
Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Space_station_to_forge_ultra-fast_connections