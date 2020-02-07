Space station to forge ultra-fast connections

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 10:35 Hits: 0

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station plan to install a high-speed radio link to enable almost real-time connections with Earth.

The upgrade to the ESA Columbus laboratory will relay data from experiments on the Station back to Earth almost instantaneously.

The fridge-sized device will fly to the Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s 12th Cygnus supply ship on 9 February.

