Space station to forge ultra-fast connections

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station plan to install a high-speed radio link to enable almost real-time connections with Earth.

The upgrade to the ESA Columbus laboratory will relay data from experiments on the Station back to Earth almost instantaneously.

The fridge-sized device will fly to the Station aboard Northrop Grumman’s 12th Cygnus supply ship on 9 February.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Space_station_to_forge_ultra-fast_connections

