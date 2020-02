Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 11:33 Hits: 0

Just two days after landing in the steppes of Kazakhstan, watch live as ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano shares his spaceflight experiences with media in Europe.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Watch_live_Luca_speaks_with_European_media