Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 20:59 Hits: 0

SpaceX is hosting a Starship career day today (Feb. 6) at the company's facility near the South Texas village of Boca Chica, where the big spaceship is coming together.

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-starship-career-day-elon-musk.html