Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 22:01 Hits: 0

A Soyuz rocket carrying 34 of OneWeb's broadband satellites lifted off today (Feb. 6) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, rising off the pad at 4:42 p.m. EST (2142 GMT).

Read more https://www.space.com/oneweb-internet-satellites-launch-on-soyuz-rocket.html