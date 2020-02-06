Christina Koch Undocks in Soyuz Crew Ship With Expedition 61 Crew

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 05:55

The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft backs away from the International Space Station after undocking from the Poisk module. Credit: NASA TV

The Soyuz spacecraft carrying three people back to Earth undocked from the International Space Station at 12:50 a.m. EST.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov are expected to land in their Soyuz MS-13 at 4:12 a.m. EST southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan (3:12 p.m. Kazakhstan time).

NASA Television will air live coverage beginning at 3 a.m. for the deorbit burn at 3:18 a.m. and the spacecraft’s parachute-assisted landing.

When the Soyuz spacecraft undocked, Expedition 62 officially began aboard the station with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Morgan as flight engineers and Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos as station commander. They will remain on board as a three-person crew until early April, when NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin will launch to the station.

