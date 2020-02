Articles

NASA centers across the country are opening their doors Monday, Feb. 10, to media and social media for “State of NASA” events, including a televised program featuring remarks from Rep. Steven Palazzo (MS-4) and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on the agency’s mission to go to the Moon, Mars, and worlds beyond.

