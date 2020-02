Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 08:00 Hits: 1

Wetlands worldwide are vanishing at an alarming rate. New maps produced by ESA’s GlobWetland Africa project show how satellite observations can be used for the effective use and management of wetlands in Africa.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_key_to_wetland_conservation