The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ariane 6 launch complex at Europe's Spaceport

Category: Space Hits: 1

Image:

Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana is gearing up for the arrival of Ariane 6, Europe’s next-generation launch vehicle. This aerial view taken in January 2020 shows the main elements of the new launch complex. 

The 8200 tonne 90 metre-high mobile gantry will house Ariane 6 before launch. First in July then again in December 2019, the gantry was rolled along its rails to its prelaunch position over the launch pad. Platforms inside the gantry will allow engineers access to the rocket for integration and maintenance. The mobile gantry is retracted before launch.

Flame trenches on either side of the gantry will funnel the exhaust at liftoff. 

Four lightning masts have been erected around the launch pad to protect against lightning strikes.  

The water tower pictured left of the mobile gantry will provide the water that will quell the fiery plumes at liftoff. 

The assembly building, on the right, is 20 m tall, 112 m long and 41 m wide and is located 1 km away from the launch pad. This is used for Ariane 6's horizontal preparation and integration before rollout to the launch zone.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2020/02/Ariane_6_launch_complex_at_Europe_s_Spaceport

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version