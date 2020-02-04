Fit for space – survival training

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020 13:23 Hits: 0

Video: 00:05:59

In the third episode of our ‘Fit for space’ training series, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer explains how astronauts learn to survive on their own if ever a spacecraft lands away from its intended landing site.

Generally a spacecraft lands within a few kilometers of its landing site, but sometimes they return in a so-called ‘ballistic mode’ in a steeper entrance trajectory putting the astronauts under increased gravity loads, and landing with less precision – sometimes 400 km away from the intended landing area.

From winter survival to water survival, astronauts are prepared for anything, from building fires and shelters, to surviving cold waters and righting capsized life rafts.

The video includes footage from the Soyuz winter survival training, water survival training fire emergency training as well as Chinese sea survival training.

