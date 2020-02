Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Betelgeuse remains dim. The red supergiant Betelgeuse in Orion's shoulder has always been slightly variable, but for the last month or so it's been in an unusually low dip. Now magnitude 1.6!

The post This Week’s Sky at a Glance, Jan. 31 – Feb. 8 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

