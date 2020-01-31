The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earth from Space: Lake George

Ahead of World Wetlands Day, celebrated internationally each year on 2 February, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 image over Lake George in western Uganda. In 1988, Lake George was designated as Uganda’s first site under the Ramsar Convention - an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

See also Lake George, Uganda to download the image.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/01/Earth_from_Space_Lake_George

