Earth from Space: Lake George

Category: Space Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Video: 00:03:07

Ahead of World Wetlands Day, celebrated internationally each year on 2 February, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 image over Lake George in western Uganda. In 1988, Lake George was designated as Uganda’s first site under the Ramsar Convention - an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

See also Lake George, Uganda to download the image.

